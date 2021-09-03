EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising bets for a visit to 1.1900

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD loses some upside traction above 1.1880.
  • Extra upside could well see the 1.19 area re-tested.

The ongoing uptrend in EUR/USD appears to have entered an impasse in fresh tops at the 1.1880/85 band on Payrolls’ Friday.

The intense bullish sentiment around the pair points to the continuation of the upward move in the very near-term with the immediate target at the 1.1900 neighbourhood, where sits the July/August tops.

Further north there is an interim hurdle at the 100-day SMA, today at 1.1951 ahead of the psychological 1.2000 mark, where also sits the critical 200-day SMA.

In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2001.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1873
Today Daily Change 18
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.1875
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.176
Daily SMA50 1.1807
Daily SMA100 1.1952
Daily SMA200 1.2005
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1876
Previous Daily Low 1.1834
Previous Weekly High 1.1802
Previous Weekly Low 1.1693
Previous Monthly High 1.19
Previous Monthly Low 1.1664
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.186
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.185
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1847
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.182
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1806
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1889
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1904
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1931

 

 

EUR/USD holds onto four-week highs as tensions mount

EUR/USD holds onto four-week highs as tensions mount

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1870 in tense trading before the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls. The dollar is on the back foot after weak leading indicators. The euro is shrugging off disappointing eurozone PMIs. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850

GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850

GBP/USD is trading under 1.3850, retreating from the highs it hit as investors position toward the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls. Elevated UK covid cases, worries about new taxes and a downgrade of Services PMI for August weigh on sterling.

GBP/USD News

