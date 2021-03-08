EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising bets for a test of the 200-day SMA

- EUR/USD drops further and reaches new lows near 1.1850.
- The 200-day SMA awaits in the 1.18 neighbourhood.
EUR/USD loses the grip further and extends the downside momentum further south of the 1.19 key support.
The current downtrend gathered extra steam and threatens to challenge the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1808. A move below the latter should shift the near-term outlook to bearish and expose further losses.
If the selling impetus gathers further steam, then the pair could test the 2008-2020 support line in the 1.1600 area.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1874
|Today Daily Change
|76
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.1916
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.209
|Daily SMA50
|1.2132
|Daily SMA100
|1.2039
|Daily SMA200
|1.1821
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1978
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1893
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2113
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1893
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1926
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1946
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.188
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1844
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1965
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2014
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.205
