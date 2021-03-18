EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising bets for a move to YTD lows

- EUR/USD remains under pressure and approaches 1.1900.
- A deeper pullback targets the 1.1830 region in the short-term.
EUR/USD remains on the defensive after Wednesday’s moderate gains. The pair came under increasing selling pressure after faltering (once again) in levels just below 1.20 the figure during early trade.
So far, the 1.20 region continues to cap occasional bullish attempts, leaving the door open for an extension of the offered bias and a potential move to the 2021 lows in the 1.1835/30 band (March 9). This area of lows is reinforced by the proximity of the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1840.
Below the latter, potential losses are expected to gather further steam with the next target at a Fibo level at 1.1762 ahead of the 2008-2020 support line in the 1.1600/1.1590 band. A deeper drop to the latter, however, is not contemplated for the time being.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1917
|Today Daily Change
|78
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|1.1979
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2021
|Daily SMA50
|1.2079
|Daily SMA100
|1.2049
|Daily SMA200
|1.1848
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1986
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1886
|Previous Weekly High
|1.199
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1836
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1948
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1851
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2014
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2049
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2113
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades below 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.39 as the BOE signals patience
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.39 after the BOE said it is waiting for clear evidence of inflation progress before tightening policy. The dollar is also gaining ground in response to higher Treasury yields.
XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields
Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1730 after a knee-jerk slide. A sudden upsurge in the Treasury yields tempered gold’s upside. XAU/USD holds onto 100-HMA ahead of the US economic data.
Crypto bull cycle awaits Bitcoin's imminent upswing beyond $62,000
Bitcoin faces stubborn resistance between $59,000 and $60,000, but the uptrend remains strong based on technical. Ethereum could freefall back to $1,700, support highlighted by the 100 SMA and 200 SMA.
Boeing Co soars as the world inches closer to travel reopening
NYSE:BA gains 3.28% as markets whipsaw after Federal Reserve announcement. Boeing aircraft sales outpace order cancellations for the first time since 2019.