EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising bets for a move to 1.19 and beyond

EUR/USD trades in multi-day highs near the 1.1870 level.

Further up comes in last week’s peak around 1.1920.

EUR/USD adds to last week’s rebound well above the 1.18 yardstick on Monday. The bull run, however, meets solid hurdle in the 1.1870 zone so far.

If bulls keep pushing, then the next level of note will be the monthly top around 1.1920 (November 9) ahead of August’s high at 1.1965 (August 18).

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1356.

EUR/USD daily chart