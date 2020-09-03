EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising bets for a move to 1.1700

- EUR/USD recedes further and breaches the 1.1800 support.
- Extra losses could see the 1.17 area re-visited in the near-term.
EUR/USD extends the correction lower to the 1.1790 region in the second half of the week, all following the rejection from 2020 tops just above 1.20 the figure recorded on September 1.
That said, while the ongoing leg lower should be regarded as temporary, it could extend further south and test the key contention zone in the 1.1700/1.1690 band (mid-August lows and a Fibo level).
The bullish view on EUR/USD, in the meantime, is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1178.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1808
|Today Daily Change
|67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|1.1855
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1838
|Daily SMA50
|1.162
|Daily SMA100
|1.1321
|Daily SMA200
|1.1177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1929
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1822
|Previous Weekly High
|1.192
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1888
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1762
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1702
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1975
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2022
EUR/USD holds above 1.1800 after encouraging US employment data
EUR/USD is recovering further after bottoming at 1.1788, following the release of mostly encouraging US figures. Initial Jobless Claims were down to 881K in the week ended August 28, the lowest reading since March lockdowns.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data is awaited.
XAU/USD bears flirt with a short-term ascending trend-line support
Gold extended this week’s retracement slide and remained depressed for the second straight day. The technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bears and supports prospects for further weakness.
Crypto market unloads ballast in pivoting areas
Bithumb legal problems activate necessary sales in the face of accumulated overbought. Market sentiment remains high and is on a downward path. Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests an increase in BTC's market share in the mid-term.
WTI: Risks further falls after rising wedge breakdown on daily chart
WTI extends the bearish momentum into a second straight day on Thursday, having lost 3% a day before. At the time of writing, the US oil sheds 1.50%, trading near the lowest levels in four weeks at $40.97.