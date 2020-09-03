EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising bets for a move to 1.1700

  • EUR/USD recedes further and breaches the 1.1800 support.
  • Extra losses could see the 1.17 area re-visited in the near-term.

EUR/USD extends the correction lower to the 1.1790 region in the second half of the week, all following the rejection from 2020 tops just above 1.20 the figure recorded on September 1.

That said, while the ongoing leg lower should be regarded as temporary, it could extend further south and test the key contention zone in the 1.1700/1.1690 band (mid-August lows and a Fibo level).

The bullish view on EUR/USD, in the meantime, is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1178.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1808
Today Daily Change 67
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 1.1855
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1838
Daily SMA50 1.162
Daily SMA100 1.1321
Daily SMA200 1.1177
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1929
Previous Daily Low 1.1822
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1762
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1888
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1808
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1762
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1702
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1915
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1975
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2022

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

