EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising bets for a move to 1.0992

  • EUR/USD regains selling interest and tests the 1.10 mark.
  • Immediately on the downside now emerges the 1.0990 region.

The offered bias in the euro has picked up extra steam on Tuesday and forced EUR/USD to come down and re-visit the 1.10 neighbourhood, or new 3-week lows.

While below the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1053, the pair is expected to keep the negative view unchanged.

Against this backdrop, the next support of significance is located at 1.0992 (January’s low) ahead of 1.0981 (November 2019 low).

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.102
Today Daily Change 189
Today Daily Change % -1.45
Today daily open 1.1182
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1068
Daily SMA50 1.1045
Daily SMA100 1.107
Daily SMA200 1.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1237
Previous Daily Low 1.1072
Previous Weekly High 1.1497
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1174
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1135
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0926
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1255
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1329
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.142

 

 

