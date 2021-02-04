EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rise to 5-day SMA likely after consecutive long-tailed daily candles

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD trades flat in Asia after defense of 1.20 on Wednesday. 
  • Technical charts favor a minor bounce to the 5-day SMA.

EUR/USD trades mostly unchanged on the day near 1.2036 at press time. 

The pair carved out a candle with a long-tail for the second straight day on Wednesday, signaling downtrend fatigue near the psychological support of 1.20. 

That, along with a bullish divergence of the 4-hour chart Relative Strength Index (RSI), suggests scope for a bounce to the 5-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently at 1.2061. 

Acceptance under 1.20 would revive the bearish view put forward by the head-and-shoulders breakdown confirmed earlier this week

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2037
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.2033
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2135
Daily SMA50 1.215
Daily SMA100 1.1964
Daily SMA200 1.1692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.205
Previous Daily Low 1.2004
Previous Weekly High 1.2183
Previous Weekly Low 1.2058
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2022
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2033
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2008
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1983
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1962
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2054
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2075
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.21

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Key hurdle intact after upbeat Aussie trade data

AUD/USD: Key hurdle intact after upbeat Aussie trade data

AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.76 after Aussie trade data. The AUD/USD pair keeps gains, but remains below key hurdle following Australia's trade data release, which shows surplus ticked higher in December. 

AUD/USD News

Gold clings to mild gains above $1,830 amid US stimulus chatters

Gold clings to mild gains above $1,830 amid US stimulus chatters

Gold stays early around $1,833 during Thursday’s Asian trading session. In doing so, the white metal snaps the previous two days’ downside but fails to print major recovery amid a lack of major data/events. 

Gold news

DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break

DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break

Dogecoin’s volatility has dropped significantly over the past 48 hours and the digital asset has been trading inside a tightening range which is on the verge of a massive explosion within the next 24 hours.

Read more

GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting

GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting

Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday. 

Read more

US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM

US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures