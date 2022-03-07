EUR/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards five-year-old support near 1.0800

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD fades bounce off the key support line stretched from early 2017.
  • Bearish MACD signals, sustained trading below 200-week SMA keep sellers hopeful.
  • Late 2019 lows guard recovery moves, multiple levels marked in 2020 lure bears.

EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 19-month, even as a multi-year-old support line probes bears of late. That said, the major currency pair stays depressed around 1.0850 by the press time, dropping back towards the key trend line stretched from January 2017.

Although oversold RSI tests EUR/USD sellers around important support, close to 1.0810 by the press time, bearish MACD signals and sustained trading below 200-week SMA hint at the pair’s further weakness.

Hence, bears await a clear downside break of the 1.0810 before eyeing May 2020 bottom surrounding 1.0725-30. Following that, the year 2020 low near 1.0635 will be in focus.

In a case where EUR/USD prices remain bearish past 1.0635, odds of witnessing an early 2017 low near 1.0340 on the chart can’t be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the corrective pullback may initially aim for the late 2019 levels around 1.0880 and 1.0980 on the way to regain the 1.1000 threshold.

However, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 2017-18 upside and the 200-week SMA, respectively around 1.1190 and 1.1480 are the key hurdles to watch before writing invitations to the EUR/USD bulls.

EUR/USD: Weekly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0853
Today Daily Change -0.0081
Today Daily Change % -0.74%
Today daily open 1.0934
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1283
Daily SMA50 1.1309
Daily SMA100 1.136
Daily SMA200 1.1592
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1068
Previous Daily Low 1.0886
Previous Weekly High 1.1246
Previous Weekly Low 1.0886
Previous Monthly High 1.1495
Previous Monthly Low 1.1106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0955
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0998
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0857
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.078
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0675
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.104
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1145
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1222

 

 

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Pullback towards 0.7300 in sync with commodity prices, Lowe speech eyed

AUD/USD: Pullback towards 0.7300 in sync with commodity prices, Lowe speech eyed

The AUD/USD pair has snapped three-days winning streak after witnessing significant offers near 0.7441. It seems that the antipodean has followed the footprints of the commodity prices and a pullback has been witnessed after a juggernaut rally.

AUD/USD News

Gold remains in the hands of the bulls with a strong finish near $2,000

Gold remains in the hands of the bulls with a strong finish near $2,000

Gold spot remained firm throughout New York day and ended towards the highs of $2,002.67 near $1,996. US stocks were sharply lower on Monday as the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports.

Gold News

EUR/USD retreats towards five-year-old support near 1.0800

EUR/USD retreats towards five-year-old support near 1.0800

EUR/USD fades bounce off the key support line stretched from early 2017. Bearish MACD signals, sustained trading below 200-week SMA keep sellers hopeful. Late 2019 lows guard recovery moves, multiple levels marked in 2020 lure bears.

EUR/USD News

Bitcoin panic selling to $30,000 likely if BTC fails to hold this support level

Bitcoin panic selling to $30,000 likely if BTC fails to hold this support level

Bitcoin price continues to show very bearish signals that downside pressure is likely to continue. However, early warning signs of a bullish reversal continue to play out despite the current bearish technicals.

Read more

The calendar looks light but it actually contains some jewels this week

The calendar looks light but it actually contains some jewels this week

For Germany, manufacturing orders, industrial production and CPI. We get eurozone GDP on Thursday. In the US, we get CPI on Thursday ahead of the Fed next week.

Read more

