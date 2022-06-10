  • EUR/USD fades recover from three-week low, pares the biggest daily loss in a month.
  • Impending bear cross on MACD hints at further downside.
  • Four-month-old resistance line holds the key to the bull’s entry.

EUR/USD takes a U-turn from its intraday high as it pares the daily gains around 1.0630 heading into Friday’s European session.

In doing so, the major currency pair fails to cross the 21-DMA despite consolidating the biggest daily loss in a month.

That said, bearish MACD signals and lower-high formation keeps the EUR/USD sellers hopeful to revisit the mid-June high surrounding 1.0600.

It’s worth noting, however, that a clear downside break of the 1.0600 could make the pair vulnerable to test the six-week-old horizontal support around 1.0460-75.

Meanwhile, the 50-DMA level of 1.0685 and a downward sloping resistance line from February, close to 1.0730, challenge the pair’s recovery moves beyond the 21-DMA level of 1.0650.

Even if the EUR/USD prices rise past 1.0685, the late May top near 1.0785 acts as an extra filter to the north.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0627
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 1.0617
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0647
Daily SMA50 1.069
Daily SMA100 1.0935
Daily SMA200 1.1211
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0774
Previous Daily Low 1.0611
Previous Weekly High 1.0787
Previous Weekly Low 1.0627
Previous Monthly High 1.0787
Previous Monthly Low 1.035
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0673
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0712
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0561
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0505
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0398
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0724
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.083
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0886

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.0600 ahead of US Inflation

EUR/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.0600 ahead of US Inflation

EUR/USD is clinging onto gains above 1.0600 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US inflation release. ECB pre-committed a 25 bps July rate hike while leaving doors open for a 50 bps hike in September. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases below 1.2500, US Inflation eyed

GBP/USD eases below 1.2500, US Inflation eyed

GBP/USD is paring gains while trading below 1.2500 in early European trading. UK PM Johnson fails to impress bulls, NI Protocol chatters pick up steam on fears of a repeal. Meanwhile, the US dollar consolidates the upside ahead of the key US CPI data. 

GBP/USD News

Gold Price approaches $1,842 support ahead of US inflation

Gold Price approaches $1,842 support ahead of US inflation

Gold Price remains depressed at around $1,845, keeping the previous day’s bearish bias as the metal approaches the key support confluence heading into Friday’s European session.

Gold News

Why this inflection point for TRON could propel TRX price by 26%

Why this inflection point for TRON could propel TRX price by 26%

TRON price is at a comfortable position relative to other altcoins in the bear market. It has been trying to breach a high-time-frame resistance barrier and flip it into a support floor. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures