- EUR/USD fades recover from three-week low, pares the biggest daily loss in a month.
- Impending bear cross on MACD hints at further downside.
- Four-month-old resistance line holds the key to the bull’s entry.
EUR/USD takes a U-turn from its intraday high as it pares the daily gains around 1.0630 heading into Friday’s European session.
In doing so, the major currency pair fails to cross the 21-DMA despite consolidating the biggest daily loss in a month.
That said, bearish MACD signals and lower-high formation keeps the EUR/USD sellers hopeful to revisit the mid-June high surrounding 1.0600.
It’s worth noting, however, that a clear downside break of the 1.0600 could make the pair vulnerable to test the six-week-old horizontal support around 1.0460-75.
Meanwhile, the 50-DMA level of 1.0685 and a downward sloping resistance line from February, close to 1.0730, challenge the pair’s recovery moves beyond the 21-DMA level of 1.0650.
Even if the EUR/USD prices rise past 1.0685, the late May top near 1.0785 acts as an extra filter to the north.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0627
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.0617
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0647
|Daily SMA50
|1.069
|Daily SMA100
|1.0935
|Daily SMA200
|1.1211
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0774
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0611
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0627
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0712
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0561
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0505
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0398
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.083
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0886
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.0600 ahead of US Inflation
EUR/USD is clinging onto gains above 1.0600 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US inflation release. ECB pre-committed a 25 bps July rate hike while leaving doors open for a 50 bps hike in September.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2500, US Inflation eyed
GBP/USD is paring gains while trading below 1.2500 in early European trading. UK PM Johnson fails to impress bulls, NI Protocol chatters pick up steam on fears of a repeal. Meanwhile, the US dollar consolidates the upside ahead of the key US CPI data.
Gold Price approaches $1,842 support ahead of US inflation
Gold Price remains depressed at around $1,845, keeping the previous day’s bearish bias as the metal approaches the key support confluence heading into Friday’s European session.
Why this inflection point for TRON could propel TRX price by 26%
TRON price is at a comfortable position relative to other altcoins in the bear market. It has been trying to breach a high-time-frame resistance barrier and flip it into a support floor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!