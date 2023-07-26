EUR/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from 1.1100 within nearby bearish channel as ECB fears mount

- EUR/USD pares post-Fed gains within eight-day-old descending trend channel.
- Fears of ECB’s dovish hike prod Euro bulls, positioning for US Q2 GDP also weigh on prices.
- Upbeat oscillators, sustained trading beyond key horizontal support, rising trend line favor Euro buyers.
- 50-SMA will act as the last defense of EUR/USD bears before challenging yearly top.
EUR/USD reverses corrective bounce off a two-week low with an eight-day-old bearish trend channel, declining 0.07% intraday to 1.1080 amid the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Euro pair consolidates the previous day’s gains amid hopes of witnessing a dovish outcome from the European Central Bank (ECB), other than the widely expected 0.25% rate hike from the ECB. It should be noted that the cautious mood ahead of the first readings of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) Annualized, expected to ease to 1.8% from 2.0%, as well as the Durable Goods Orders for June, likely easing to 1.0% from 1.8% prior (revised), also weigh on the EUR/USD price.
Technically, the EUR/USD pair is likely to defy the latest bearish channel formation by taking clues from the bullish MACD signals and upbeat RSI (14).
Adding strength to the bullish bias for the Euro pair could be the successful trading above the five-week-old horizontal support zone, around 1.1000, as well as an upward-sloping support line stretched from late May, close to 1.0945 by the press time.
In a case where the EUR/USD remains weaker past 1.0945, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the monthly low of 1.0833 can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, a clear break of 1.1110 will defy the bearish channel but the 50-SMA hurdle of around 1.1150 prods the Euro bulls before directing them to the yearly top marked on July 18 around 1.1275.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1083
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28%
|Today daily open
|1.1052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1041
|Daily SMA50
|1.0901
|Daily SMA100
|1.0891
|Daily SMA200
|1.0701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1087
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1021
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1276
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1108
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1046
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1062
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.102
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1086
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1152
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
