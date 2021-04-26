EUR/USD Price Analysis: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact

- EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports.
- One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears.
- Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.
EUR/USD drops to 1.2080, fades the late Monday’s bounce off 1.2061, amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
Bearish MACD and failures to stay strong around multi-day top suggest further consolidation of April’s gains.
However, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since April 20, around 1.2070–75, restricts the short-term downside of the currency major pair.
Even if the EUR/USD sellers manage to conquer the 1.2070 support, an upward sloping trend line from April 19 and 200-HMA, respectively around 1.2040 and 1.2025, could challenge the quote’s further declines.
Meanwhile, fresh run-up needs to cross the 1.2100 nearby threshold before heading towards a descending resistance line from January, near 1.2120.
In a case where the EUR/USD bulls keep reins past-1.2120, the 1.2200 round-figure and February’s top close to 1.2245 should return to the charts.
EUR/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2082
|Today Daily Change
|-15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.2097
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1907
|Daily SMA50
|1.1956
|Daily SMA100
|1.2056
|Daily SMA200
|1.193
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1943
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2067
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2046
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1983
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1953
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2214
