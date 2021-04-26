EUR/USD Price Analysis: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact

  • EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports.
  • One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears.
  • Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.

EUR/USD drops to 1.2080, fades the late Monday’s bounce off 1.2061, amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.

Bearish MACD and failures to stay strong around multi-day top suggest further consolidation of April’s gains.

However, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since April 20, around 1.2070–75, restricts the short-term downside of the currency major pair.

Even if the EUR/USD sellers manage to conquer the 1.2070 support, an upward sloping trend line from April 19 and 200-HMA, respectively around 1.2040 and 1.2025, could challenge the quote’s further declines.

Meanwhile, fresh run-up needs to cross the 1.2100 nearby threshold before heading towards a descending resistance line from January, near 1.2120.

In a case where the EUR/USD bulls keep reins past-1.2120, the 1.2200 round-figure and February’s top close to 1.2245 should return to the charts.

EUR/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2082
Today Daily Change -15 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 1.2097
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1907
Daily SMA50 1.1956
Daily SMA100 1.2056
Daily SMA200 1.193
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.21
Previous Daily Low 1.2013
Previous Weekly High 1.21
Previous Weekly Low 1.1943
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2067
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2046
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.204
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1983
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1953
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2127
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2157
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2214

 

 

