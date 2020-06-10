EUR/USD Price Analysis: Resumes the upside and targets 1.1400

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD reverses the recent pessimism and resumes the upside.
  • Further north emerges the next hurdle at monthly tops near 1.1400.

EUR/USD managed to reverse Tuesday's bearish note and it has now resumed the upside to the 1.1370.75 band.

If the buying interest picks up pace, then the monthly peaks in the area just shy of 1.1400 the figure should come to the fore.

Supporting the positive view and looking at the broader picture, further gains are likely while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1018.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1363
Today Daily Change 44
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.1341
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1049
Daily SMA50 1.094
Daily SMA100 1.0969
Daily SMA200 1.102
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1364
Previous Daily Low 1.1241
Previous Weekly High 1.1384
Previous Weekly Low 1.1097
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1317
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1288
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1267
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1193
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1144
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.139
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1438
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1513

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

