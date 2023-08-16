EUR/USD Price Analysis: Remains in defensive mode above the 1.0900 area, Eurozone GDP eyed

- EUR/USD struggles to gain and holds ground above 1.0900 ahead of the key Eurozone data.
- EUR/USD holds below the 50- and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).
- The key resistance level to watch appears at 1.0940; the critical support level is located in the 1.0890–1.0900 zone.
The EUR/USD pair trades on a defensive note around the 1.0915 mark heading into the early European session on Wednesday. Market players await the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q2 and Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for July, due later this week. The Eurozone growth number are expected to remain at 0.3% and 0.6% on a quarterly and yearly basis, respectively. While the Eurozone HICP MoM is expected to stay at -0.1%.
From the technical perspective, EUR/USD holds below the 50- and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), implying the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD is to the downside. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands around 50, supporting the directionless movement for the major pair.
The key resistance level to watch for EUR/USD appears at 1.0940, representing the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and the 100-hour EMA. Any meaningful follow-through buying beyond the latter could pave the way to the next barrier at 1.0980 (low of August 10) en route to 1.1000 (a psychological round mark, high of August 11). The additional upside filter is located at 1.1065 (high of August 11).
On the flip side, EUR/USD will meet the critical support level in the 1.0890–1.0900 zone, portraying a low of August 15 and a lower limit of the Bollinger Band. A decisive break below the latter would fuel a drop towards 1.0875 (low of August 14), followed by 1.0845 (low of June 23), and finally at 1.0830 (low of July 6).
EUR/USD one-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0916
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0907
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.101
|Daily SMA50
|1.097
|Daily SMA100
|1.0931
|Daily SMA200
|1.0781
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0952
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0897
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1065
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0929
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0931
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0885
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0864
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.083
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0974
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0996
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
