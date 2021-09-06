EUR/USD Price Analysis: Remains directed towards 1.1910 double tops

- EUR/USD keeps short-term bullish chart patterns, reverses the week-start pullback.
- Sustained trading beyond 200-SMA, upbeat RSI adds to the bullish bias.
- Bulls can aim for early June’s low on successful break of double tops.
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1871 during a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the major currency pair consolidates the previous day’s losses inside a bullish formation, namely an ascending trend channel since August 20.
Also keeping the pair buyers hopeful is successful trading above 200-SMA and upbeat RSI conditions.
However, double tops marked during late July and on September 03 around 1.1910 becomes the key hurdle to cross for the EUR/USD bulls.
Following that, the upper line of the stated channel, near 1.1920, adds to the upside filters before confirming a theoretical rally towards the early June month’s trough surrounding 1.1.2100.
On the flip side, a clear break of the stated channel’s support line, close to 1.1860 will aim for the mid-August top surrounding 1.1800 ahead of revisiting the 200-SMA level of 1.1790.
In a case where EUR/USD bears remain dominant past 1.1790, the last month’s low, also the yearly bottom, close to 1.1665 may return to the chart.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1872
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.1884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1766
|Daily SMA50
|1.1806
|Daily SMA100
|1.1951
|Daily SMA200
|1.2004
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1909
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1866
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1783
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1821
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1907
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.193
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.195
