EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rejected near 1.12

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD looks to have charted a lower high around 1.12. 
  • Hourly chart indicators are reporting bearish conditions. 
  • Risks appear skewed in favor of a re-test of Wednesday's low.

EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.1160, representing a 0.20% drop on the day, having failed to chew through offers placed around 1.12 multiple times during the overnight trade. 

The bounce from Wednesday's low of 1.1055 looks to have formed a bearish lower high at 1.12. Additionally, the 50- and 200-hour averages look set to produce a bearish crossover, a sign of strong downward momentum. 

As far as indicators are concerned, the relative strength index on the hourly and 4-hour charts is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print. 

All in all, a re-test of Wednesday's low of 1.1055 could be in the offing. A violation there would shift the focus to the 4H 200-candle average, currently located at 1.1012. 

On the higher side, consecutive hourly closes above 1.12 are needed to set the tone for a recovery toward the hourly chart resistance at 1.1334 (lower high created on March 11). 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1164
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.1185
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1037
Daily SMA50 1.1047
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.1102
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1334
Previous Daily Low 1.1056
Previous Weekly High 1.1355
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1162
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1227
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1049
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0913
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0771
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1327
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.147
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1606

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

