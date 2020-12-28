EUR/USD again fails to keep gains above 1.22.

The multi-week rising trendline support is still intact.

EUR/USD bulls struggle to establish a foothold above the psychological hurdle of 1.22 for the third consecutive day.

The pair is currently trading near 1.2188, having printed a high of 1.2208 early today and failed to close above the 1.22 handle on Thursday and Friday.

The immediate bias would turn bearish, opening the doors for 1.2059 (Dec. 9 low) if the rejection above 1.22 is followed by a downside break of the trendline rising from Nov. 4 lows. At press time, the ascending trendline support is located at 1.2166.

Alternatively, a 4-hour close above 1.22 would shift risk in favor of a re-test of the recent high of 1.2272 (Dec.18 high).

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels