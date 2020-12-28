- EUR/USD again fails to keep gains above 1.22.
- The multi-week rising trendline support is still intact.
EUR/USD bulls struggle to establish a foothold above the psychological hurdle of 1.22 for the third consecutive day.
The pair is currently trading near 1.2188, having printed a high of 1.2208 early today and failed to close above the 1.22 handle on Thursday and Friday.
The immediate bias would turn bearish, opening the doors for 1.2059 (Dec. 9 low) if the rejection above 1.22 is followed by a downside break of the trendline rising from Nov. 4 lows. At press time, the ascending trendline support is located at 1.2166.
Alternatively, a 4-hour close above 1.22 would shift risk in favor of a re-test of the recent high of 1.2272 (Dec.18 high).
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2188
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2186
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2144
|Daily SMA50
|1.1947
|Daily SMA100
|1.187
|Daily SMA200
|1.1513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2186
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2183
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2257
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.213
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2184
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2184
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2182
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2187
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2188
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.219
