EUR/USD Price Analysis: Regains 1.1600 on confirming inverse head-and-shoulders

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD picks up bids to extend Friday’s rebound, confirms bullish chart pattern.
  • Upbeat RSI line, not overbought, favor buyers to aim for weekly resistance.
  • Bears remain hopeful unless witnessing 200-HMA breakout.

EUR/USD justifies confirmation of a bullish chart pattern to take the bids around 1.1610 during Monday’s Asian session.

Given the RSI conditions joining the inverse head-and-shoulder confirmation, the pair’s corrective pullback around the yearly low is likely to stretch towards a descending resistance line from September 24, near 1.1640.

However, the late August levels and 200-HMA will challenge the EUR/USD bulls around 1.1670-75 region, a break of which should strengthen the pair’s upside momentum towards the 1.1700.

On the flip side, the quote’s declines below 1.1600 could reverse the latest rebound, pushing short-term sellers towards 1.1580 and the latest bottom surrounding 1.1560. During the quote’s weakness past 1.1560, March 2020 tops near 1.1500 will be in focus.

Overall, EUR/USD remains on the way to revisit early 2020 tops close to 1.1500 unless crossing the 1.1675 hurdle.

EUR/USD: Hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1609
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 1.1596
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1742
Daily SMA50 1.1771
Daily SMA100 1.1886
Daily SMA200 1.1965
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1607
Previous Daily Low 1.1563
Previous Weekly High 1.1727
Previous Weekly Low 1.1563
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1563
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.159
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.158
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.157
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1545
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1526
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1615
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1633
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1659

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Regains 1.1600 on confirming inverse head-and-shoulders

EUR/USD: Regains 1.1600 on confirming inverse head-and-shoulders

EUR/USD picks up bids to extend Friday’s rebound, confirms bullish chart pattern. Upbeat RSI line, not overbought, favor buyers to aim for weekly resistance. Bears remain hopeful unless witnessing 200-HMA breakout.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Buyers keep their eye on 1.3600

GBP/USD: Buyers keep their eye on 1.3600

GBP/USD kick starts the new week on a higher note in the early Asian session. The pair prints gains for the third straight session after sinking below 1.3420 on Wednesday. The momentum oscillator held onto the oversold zone makes bulls hopeful.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Regains 1.1600 on confirming inverse head-and-shoulders

EUR/USD: Regains 1.1600 on confirming inverse head-and-shoulders

EUR/USD picks up bids to extend Friday’s rebound, confirms bullish chart pattern. Upbeat RSI line, not overbought, favor buyers to aim for weekly resistance. Bears remain hopeful unless witnessing 200-HMA breakout.

EUR/USD News

Solana needs to clear one hurdle to retest all-time high

Solana needs to clear one hurdle to retest all-time high

Solana price slid into consolidation from September 21 to September 31, forming a symmetrical triangle pattern. A spike in bullish momentum led to a breakout, pushing SOL by 23%.

Read more

Cost-push Inflation: Just-in-time production meets its match

Cost-push Inflation: Just-in-time production meets its match

Cost-push inflation occurs when production expenses rise or the supply of a good falls in the face of inelastic demand. The result is higher prices as manufacturers attempt to recoup their higher costs and supply restrictions induce consumers to pay more for the same goods.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures