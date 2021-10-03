EUR/USD Price Analysis: Regains 1.1600 on confirming inverse head-and-shoulders

- EUR/USD picks up bids to extend Friday’s rebound, confirms bullish chart pattern.
- Upbeat RSI line, not overbought, favor buyers to aim for weekly resistance.
- Bears remain hopeful unless witnessing 200-HMA breakout.
EUR/USD justifies confirmation of a bullish chart pattern to take the bids around 1.1610 during Monday’s Asian session.
Given the RSI conditions joining the inverse head-and-shoulder confirmation, the pair’s corrective pullback around the yearly low is likely to stretch towards a descending resistance line from September 24, near 1.1640.
However, the late August levels and 200-HMA will challenge the EUR/USD bulls around 1.1670-75 region, a break of which should strengthen the pair’s upside momentum towards the 1.1700.
On the flip side, the quote’s declines below 1.1600 could reverse the latest rebound, pushing short-term sellers towards 1.1580 and the latest bottom surrounding 1.1560. During the quote’s weakness past 1.1560, March 2020 tops near 1.1500 will be in focus.
Overall, EUR/USD remains on the way to revisit early 2020 tops close to 1.1500 unless crossing the 1.1675 hurdle.
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1609
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.1596
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1742
|Daily SMA50
|1.1771
|Daily SMA100
|1.1886
|Daily SMA200
|1.1965
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1607
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1563
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1727
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1563
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.158
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.157
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1545
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1526
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1633
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1659
