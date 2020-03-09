EUR/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes one-year high to near 1.1500, above 100/200-week SMA

- EUR/USD remains on the front foot at the multi-week top.
- The year 2019 high offers immediate resistance ahead of 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- Sellers can target January top on the downside break below 100/200-day SMA.
EUR/USD isn’t behind the majors amid the present ex-USD moves that have been taking clues from coronavirus (COVID-19). The pair recently surged to the highest since February 2019 to 1.1497, currently up 1.27% around 1.1450, during Monday’s Asian session.
With the sustained break above 100 and 200-week SMA confluence, EUR/USD is all gearing up to challenge the year 2019 top surrounding 1.1570.
However, the pair’s further upside could be questioned by 50% Fibonacci retracement of its broad declines from February 2016 to February 2020, near 1.1670.
On the contrary, the pair’s declines below the said SMA confluence close to 1.1350/33 can recall January month high of 1.1239 back to the charts.
EUR/USD weekly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1457
|Today Daily Change
|151 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|1.34%
|Today daily open
|1.1306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0955
|Daily SMA50
|1.1039
|Daily SMA100
|1.1062
|Daily SMA200
|1.1101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1355
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1212
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1355
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1027
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.137
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1513
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY crashes to multi-year low near 101.50, risk-off tightens grip
USD/JPY saw an aggressive selling wave in the last minutes, as the risk-off sentiment intensified, with the bears quickly eroded over 150-pips. At the press time, the pair has quickly bounced back above the 102 handle but the further upside remains elusive amid a 5% drop in S&P 500 futures,
AUD/USD sees a collapse to 0.6320, then jumps back to 0.6500
Having confirmed a bearish chart formation, AUD/USD collapsed to a fresh 11-year low of 0.6320 in a sharp sell-off seen across the fx board amid coronavirus-led broad risk-aversion. The spot quickly reversed the crash to now trade around 0.6500.
Gold remains positive above $1,700 as coronavirus propels risk aversion
With the risk aversion on its full stream, Gold prices refresh multi-month top to $1,703.40, currently at $1,699, amid the Asian session. While the rising fears of coronavirus outbreak in the US and Europe are taking a toll on the market’s risk-tone, increasing odds of the Fed’s rate cut also favor the yellow metal.
WTI tanks to four-year low as Saudi Arabia launches price war
WTI oil is falling fast on fears of an all-out Saudi-Russia oil price war. Saudi Arabia slashed its export oil prices over the weekend. The Kingdom wants to boost the oil output rather than cut it.
