- EUR/USD attempts a dead cat bounce above 1.0700.
- But EUR bulls lack conviction amid a bearish technical structure.
- The pair needs to recapture 1.0746 convincingly to cement the recovery.
EUR/USD is consolidating the recovery above 1.0700, as the bulls lack the follow-through upside bias, despite the improving market mood and a broad US dollar retreat.
Reports that the European Union (EU) may consider a cap on the price paid to Russian oil importers, in another way to hit the Kremlin revenues, are also weighing on EUR bulls.
Meanwhile, the pullback in the US dollar appears temporary, as China covid concerns and the hawkish Fed bets will keep the buck broadly favored.
The focus now shifts towards the US Durable Goods and Consumer Confidence data amid a data-empty EU docket. Investors also assess Monday’s German IFO survey, which surprised markets to the upside.
Separately, Goldman Sachs said in its latest report that it expects the ECB to hike interest rates by 25-bps in July.
As observed on the daily chart, EUR/USD breached the critical falling trendline support at 1.0746 amid Monday’s meltdown to the lowest level in two years at 1.0696.
The next bearish target for the pair traders remains 1.0637, 2020 lows.
The latest uptick in the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is aiding the rebound in the spot. Although the leading indicator remains well below the midline while sitting above the territory, suggesting that there is enough room for EUR bears to flex their muscles.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
On the other side, for the recovery to gain momentum, bulls need a sustained break above the previous key support now resistance at 1.0746.
Further up, the 1.0800 round level could challenge the bearish commitments, en-route Monday’s high of 1.0815.
EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0726
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.0714
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0894
|Daily SMA50
|1.102
|Daily SMA100
|1.1173
|Daily SMA200
|1.1406
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0816
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0697
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0936
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0761
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0742
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.077
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0861
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0907
