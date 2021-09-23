EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery looks unsustainable

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD picks up traction and bounces off monthly lows.
  • Another test of the 2021 lows remains on the cards.

EUR/USD finally regains the smile and retakes the 1.1700 barrier and above on Thursday.

In spite of the current bounce, the very near-term outlook for the pair still looks fragile. If the upside gathers extra steam, then there are interim hurdles at the 10-day SMA at 1.1758 followed by the 1.1790/1.1800 region, where sits the 55- and 20-day SMAs along with a Fibo level (of the June-August drop).

A breakdown of the September low at 1.1683 would expose the 2021 low at 1.1663 recorded on August 20.

In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1980.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1718
Today Daily Change 49
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.1688
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1799
Daily SMA50 1.179
Daily SMA100 1.1916
Daily SMA200 1.1985
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1756
Previous Daily Low 1.1684
Previous Weekly High 1.1846
Previous Weekly Low 1.1724
Previous Monthly High 1.19
Previous Monthly Low 1.1664
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1711
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1728
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1662
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1637
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1591
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1734
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1781
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1806

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

