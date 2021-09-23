EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery looks unsustainable

- EUR/USD picks up traction and bounces off monthly lows.
- Another test of the 2021 lows remains on the cards.
EUR/USD finally regains the smile and retakes the 1.1700 barrier and above on Thursday.
In spite of the current bounce, the very near-term outlook for the pair still looks fragile. If the upside gathers extra steam, then there are interim hurdles at the 10-day SMA at 1.1758 followed by the 1.1790/1.1800 region, where sits the 55- and 20-day SMAs along with a Fibo level (of the June-August drop).
A breakdown of the September low at 1.1683 would expose the 2021 low at 1.1663 recorded on August 20.
In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1980.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1718
|Today Daily Change
|49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.1688
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1799
|Daily SMA50
|1.179
|Daily SMA100
|1.1916
|Daily SMA200
|1.1985
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1756
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1684
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1728
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1806
