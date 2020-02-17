EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rebound eyes the 21-day SMA at 1.0988

- EUR/USD bounces off 2020 lows in the 1.0830/25 band (Friday).
- The next hurdle of note emerges at the 21-day SMA near 1.0990.
The sharp pullback in EUR/USD seems to have met contention in the 1.0830/25 band, or new 2020 lows recorded at the end of last week.
Extreme “oversold” conditions as well as improved risk appetite trends are sustaining the rebound from recent lows, although its extension and duration still remains to be seen.
In the meantime, the next interim hurdle emerges at the 1.0980 region (January lows). This area of resistance is also reinforced by the 21-day SMA near 1.0990
Further out, while below the 55-day SMA, today ay 1.1069, further downside should remain well on the table. Against this backdrop, the next support of note aligns at 1.0814, the 78.6% Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 rally.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0846
|Today Daily Change
|18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0837
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0997
|Daily SMA50
|1.1079
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1115
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0861
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0827
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0958
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0827
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0848
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0823
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0808
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0789
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0857
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0891
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
