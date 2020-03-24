EUR/USD Price Analysis: Range play continues

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD is trapped in a sideways channel as per intraday charts. 
  • With the Fed launching unlimited QE, range breakout looks likely.

EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias for the third straight day, as the pair remains stuck in the range of 1.0830-1.0635.

A breakout, if confirmed, could bring gains toward 1.10. Alternatively, acceptance under 1.0635 would imply a continuation of the sell-off from the recent high of 1.1495.

The dollar funding stress is likely to ease now that the US Federal Reserve has announced an unlimited quantitative easing or an asset purchasing program to support financial markets amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

As a result, a range breakout looks likely, more so, as the consecutive doji-like candles seen on the daily chart are reflective of seller exhaustion.

At press time, the pair is trading at 1.0760, representing a 0.6% gain on the day.

4-hour chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0763
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 1.0727
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1064
Daily SMA50 1.1013
Daily SMA100 1.1053
Daily SMA200 1.1088
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0828
Previous Daily Low 1.0636
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0755
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0709
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0633
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0539
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0442
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0825
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0922
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1016

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

