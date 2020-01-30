EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pullbacks look contained in the 1.0990/80 band

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD comes back above 1.10 after dropping to YTD at 1.0992.
  • The next support of relevance is located around 1.0980.

EUR/USD is navigating the 1.10 neighbourhood, so far managing to rebound from Wednesday’s yearly lows in the 1.0990 region.

A sustainable breach of the 1.10 mark is needed to intensify the sell-off to, initially, the November’s low at 1.0981. Further south emerge September’s lows in the 1.0930/20 band.

The negative view in the spot should remain unchanged below the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1089.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1014
Today Daily Change 15
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.1007
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1103
Daily SMA50 1.11
Daily SMA100 1.1072
Daily SMA200 1.1129
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1028
Previous Daily Low 1.0992
Previous Weekly High 1.1118
Previous Weekly Low 1.102
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1006
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.099
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0973
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0954
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1026
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1045
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1062

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

