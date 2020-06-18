EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pullback stalls at key SMA support

EUR/USD's downside is being capped by a 4-hour chart SMA.

A move above 1.1353 is needed to neutralize the immediate bearish bias.

EUR/USD's pullback from recent highs above 1.14 looks to have stalled near the 4-hour chart 100-candle simple moving average (SMA).

The pair is currently trading near 1.1245, having put in a low at the key SMA support at 1.1212 during the American trading hours. The minor bounce does not change the immediate bearish bias, suggested by the below-50 reading on the relative strength index.

Moreover, a move above 1.1353 is needed to invalidate the lower high setup on the 4-hour chart and revive the bullish setup.

Also, the pair seems to have created a head-and-shoulders pattern on the 4-hour chart. The neckline support is currently located at 1.1187, which, if breached, could yield a stronger chart-driven selling, leading to a drop below 1.11. Supporting the case for a decline below 1.1187 is the bearish crossover of the 50- and 200-hour SMAs and the bearish reading on the hourly chart RSI.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

R3 1.1377 R2 1.1336 R1 1.129 PP 1.1248 S1 1.1203 S2 1.1161 S3 1.1116



