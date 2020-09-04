EUR/USD's is trading near 1.1847 versus Thursday's low of 1.1789.

Thursday's candle suggests the pullback from recent highs may be over.

EUR/USD created a classic long-tailed Doji candle on Thursday, as it printed a low of 1.1789 but ended the day on a flat note 1.1851.

The long lower wick indicates seller exhaustion and suggests an end of the corrective pullback from recent highs above 1.20.

A sustained move above 1.1865 (Thursday's high) would confirm a bullish Doji reversal and could yield a move toward 1.19.

On the flip side, a daily close below 1.1789 – the low of Thursday's long-tailed Doji – would imply a continuation of the pullback from 1.20 and expose support at 1.1696 (Aug. 3 low).

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels