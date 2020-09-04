  • EUR/USD's is trading near 1.1847 versus Thursday's low of 1.1789. 
  • Thursday's candle suggests the pullback from recent highs may be over. 

EUR/USD created a classic long-tailed Doji candle on Thursday, as it printed a low of 1.1789 but ended the day on a flat note 1.1851. 

The long lower wick indicates seller exhaustion and suggests an end of the corrective pullback from recent highs above 1.20. 

A sustained move above 1.1865 (Thursday's high) would confirm a bullish Doji reversal and could yield a move toward 1.19. 

On the flip side, a daily close below 1.1789 – the low of Thursday's long-tailed Doji – would imply a continuation of the pullback from 1.20 and expose support at 1.1696 (Aug. 3 low). 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1847
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.1852
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1837
Daily SMA50 1.1632
Daily SMA100 1.1331
Daily SMA200 1.1182
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1865
Previous Daily Low 1.1789
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1762
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1818
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1836
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1806
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.176
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.173
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1881
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1911
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1957

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

