EUR/USD Price Analysis: Probing the psychological level of 1.23

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's struggle for a breakout above 1.23 continues. 
  • The daily chart shows signs of bull fatigue. 

EUR/USD is trading near the psychological level of 1.23 at press time, having failed to establish a foothold above that level for the fourth straight trading day on Tuesday. 

The repeated rejection above 1.23 indicates uptrend exhaustion and validates the 14-day Relative Strength Index's bearish divergence. 

Quick progress above 1.23 is now needed to keep the broader uptrend going. On the downside, violation of support at 1.2215 (Dec. 31 low) would confirm a temporary bear reversal and shift risk in favor of a drop to sub-1.21 levels. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish above 1.23

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2296
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2294
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2201
Daily SMA50 1.2006
Daily SMA100 1.19
Daily SMA200 1.1558
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2306
Previous Daily Low 1.2242
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2181
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2281
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2266
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2255
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2217
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2191
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2319
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2344
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2383

 

 

