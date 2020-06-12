EUR/USD Price Analysis: Probable top in place above 1.1400

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses around the 1.1300 mark.

Further north emerges the next hurdle at YTD peaks near 1.1500.

EUR/USD is consolidating near the 1.1300 yardstick at the end of the week following Thursday’s sharp retracement.

It looks like the pair could extend the rangebound trading for the time being, although the inability to surpass monthly peaks in the 1.1420/25 band could support the idea that a short-term top is in place.

On the broader picture, the outlook on the pair is seen as constructive as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1021, holds the downside.

EUR/USD daily chart