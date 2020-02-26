EUR/USD Price Analysis: Prints longest daily winning run of 2020, focus on weekly close

  • EUR/USD has produced a doji candle on the 4-hour chart, stalling the recovery rally. 
  • A weekly close above 1.0864 is needed to confirm a bullish reversal. 

EUR/USD closed 0.25% higher on Tuesday, having eked out gains in the previous two trading days. 

The single currency has printed a three-day winning streak for the first time since the end of December. 

At press time, the pair is trading at 1.0876. A doji candle has emerged on the 4-hour chart. The pattern indicates indecision and has weakened the case for a continuation of the recovery rally. 

If the pair finds acceptance under 1.0872 (the low of the doji candle), a bearish doji reversal would be confirmed. That will likely invite stronger selling pressure, pushing the pair lower to 1.0825 (4H 50-MA). 

Alternatively, a break above 1.0890 would invalidate the doji candle and strengthen the odds of a move to 1.8026 (4H chart resistance). 

Focus on the weekly close

While the pair has recovered from 1.0778 to 1.0890 in the last three days, a bullish reversal is still not confirmed. 

A weekly close above 1.0864 is needed to validate last week's hammer candle and confirm a bearish-to-bullish trend change. 

4-hour chart

Weekly chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0876
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.0882
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0918
Daily SMA50 1.1039
Daily SMA100 1.1057
Daily SMA200 1.1103
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.089
Previous Daily Low 1.083
Previous Weekly High 1.0864
Previous Weekly Low 1.0778
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0867
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0853
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0845
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0807
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0784
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0905
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0928
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0965

 

 

