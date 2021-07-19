EUR/USD Price Analysis: Prints falling wedge around key support line near 1.1800

- EUR/USD remains pressured at three month low, after three-day downtrend.
- Bullish chart pattern around important support line keeps buyers hopeful.
- Momentum indicator tames bullish hopes, 200-DMA adds to the upside barrier.
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.1800, near the lowest since early April, amid the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the currency major pair portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, after a three-day fall while also challenging a crucial support line stretched from November.
Given the downbeat Momentum line, the bulls are less likely to find a way and hence further weakness becomes well expected.
However, a daily closing below the stated support line, around 1.1765 will be probed by the lower line of the wedge, near 1.1730, before a likely free fall to the yearly low surrounding the 1.1700 threshold.
In a case where the EUR/USD bears keep the reins past 1.1700, the November 2020 lows near 1.1600 will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, a surprise up-move, or consolidation, needs to cross the wedge’s upper line at 1.1835 to renew bullish hopes targeting the 200-DMA level of 1.2008.
If at all the EUR/USD up-moves remain intact beyond 1.2008, lows marked in May and early June around 1.2050 and 1.2100 should return to the chart.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1797
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.1807
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1867
|Daily SMA50
|1.2034
|Daily SMA100
|1.199
|Daily SMA200
|1.2006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1822
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1792
|Previous Weekly High
|1.188
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2254
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1804
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1811
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1792
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1777
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1822
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1837
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1852
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refuses to give up, holds around 1.1800
EUR/USD trades a handful of pips below the 1.1800 level, marginally lower on a daily basis. The shared currency reached a fresh three-month low before bouncing, despite demand for safe-haven assets backed the greenback.
GBP/USD at fresh five-month lows and bearish
Mounting tensions related to the Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol hurt the pound. Freedom day has arrived in the UK despite the high number of fresh contagions. GBP/USD is at fresh multi-month lows and is poised to extend its decline.
XAU/USD pares early losses, bearish bias stays intact below $1,820
Gold started the new week with a bearish gap. XAU/USD could retest $1,800 as bullish momentum weakens ahead of key resistance levels. Risk aversion is likely to help USD continue to gather strength.
Crypto market red, but Simon says BTC may rally to $46,600
BTC continues to outline a falling wedge pattern. ETH building a descending triangle pattern with a 42% measured move. XRP down -20% for the month and triggered a bearish Death Cross pattern.
Stock market selloff turns into a rout
Selling is all the rage across markets this afternoon, and heavy losses have been seen across stock markets in the US and Europe. Monday picks up where Friday left off. Downside momentum picks up throughout the day.