EUR/USD Price Analysis: Prints bearish flag on 4H above 1.1900

  • EUR/USD keeps weekly gains, mildly bid on the day.
  • Recovery moves need to cross two-week-old resistance line to convince bulls.
  • Early March lows add to the downside filters, 50-SMA strengthens bearish formation’s resistance.

EUR/USD eases from intraday top to 1.1930 amid a subdued Asian session on Thursday. Although the major currency pair is on the way to snap a three-week downtrend, it forms a bearish chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play.

It should, however, be noted that bullish MACD signals restrict the quote from breaking the weekly ascending channel, forming part of the bearish flag pattern.

On the contrary, 50-SMA adds strength to the flag’s resistance, around 1.1990, which in turn keeps EUR/USD buyers baffled.

Also challenging the pair’s short-term upside could be the 1.2000 psychological magnet and a downward sloping trend line from June 09, near 1.2042.

Meanwhile, a clear break of 1.1915 will quickly attack the weekly bottom surrounding 1.1845 before rushing towards the theoretical target challenging the yearly low near the 1.1700 threshold.

On their way down, EUR/USD sellers may find the early March lows near 1.1835 and the 1.1800 as buffers.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Recovery lacks momentum 

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1932
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 1.194
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2115
Daily SMA50 1.2098
Daily SMA100 1.2032
Daily SMA200 1.1996
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1953
Previous Daily Low 1.1881
Previous Weekly High 1.2147
Previous Weekly Low 1.1847
Previous Monthly High 1.2266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1986
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1925
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1908
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1897
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1853
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1825
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1968
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1996
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.204

 

 

