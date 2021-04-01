EUR/USD Price Analysis: Previous support guards corrective pullback above 1.1700

- EUR/USD fades bounce off five-month low, choppy off-late.
- One-week-old resistance line, 100-SMA add to the upside filters.
- Bears can eye 1.1610-1600 key support below the latest bottom.
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1725, down 0.05% intraday, while failing to extend the previous day’s bounce amid Thursday’s Asian session.
In doing so, EUR/USD steps back from the previous support extended from February 05, not to forget the one-week-old falling trend line. However, bullish MACD and failures to break the 1.1700 threshold test the bears.
As a result, further selling should wait for a clear break below the 1.1700 round-figure, which in turn will target 1.1610-1600 support-zone comprising multiple lows marked since late September 2020.
Though, any further downside past-1.1600 will make the EUR/USD pair vulnerable to revisit June 2020 top near 1.1420.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 1.1744-52 area comprising the stated resistance lines will aim for the early March low near 1.1835 but a 100-SMA level of 1.1865 will challenge the EUR/USD bulls afterward.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1725
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.173
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1875
|Daily SMA50
|1.2012
|Daily SMA100
|1.2056
|Daily SMA200
|1.1876
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.176
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1704
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1947
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1703
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1676
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1647
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1814
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
