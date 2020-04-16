EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pressured below 200-bar SMA inside symmetrical triangle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD extends the previous day’s losses but stays inside short-term triangle formation.
  • Bearish MACD portrays the sellers’ dominance, the further downside remains conditional on the break of the chart pattern.
  • The key Fibonacci retracements add to the upside filters.

EUR/USD stretches the prior declines to 1.0890, down 0.18% on a day, during the Asian session on Thursday. Even so, the pair stays inside monthly symmetrical triangle formation while remaining below 200-bar SMA.

That said, bearish MACD signals currently push the quote towards the pattern support figures of 1.0860, a break of which could refresh the monthly low under 1.0770.

In a case the sellers keep the helm below 1.0770, 1.0700 and the previous month bottom near 1.0640 could return to the charts.

Alternatively, a 200-bar SMA level of 1.1005, followed by the triangle’s resistance around 1.1030, can keep the buyers away.

Also challenging the bulls, beyond the triangle’s upper line, will be 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of the pair’s March month downside, respectively near 1.1065/70 and 1.1170.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0896
Today Daily Change -14 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 1.091
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0894
Daily SMA50 1.0966
Daily SMA100 1.1034
Daily SMA200 1.1057
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0991
Previous Daily Low 1.0856
Previous Weekly High 1.0952
Previous Weekly Low 1.0768
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0908
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.094
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0848
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0785
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0713
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0982
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1054
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1117

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY looking to 107.80s in USD risk-off correction

USD/JPY looking to 107.80s in USD risk-off correction

USD/JPY is on the bid as the dollar continues to catch a safe -haven bid with constant doom and gloom headlines pertaining to the spread of COVID019 and the global economic shutdown resulting in disastrous economic data and forecasts.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD stays depressed above 0.6300, Aussie employment data in focus

AUD/USD stays depressed above 0.6300, Aussie employment data in focus

Having turned south from the month’s high the previous day, AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6315 at the start of the Asian session on Thursday. Aussie employment data will be in focus, for now, US statistics, pandemic updates will also be the key.

AUD/USD News

Gold: Sidelined after ending three-day winning streak

Gold: Sidelined after ending three-day winning streak

Gold snapped a three-day winning run on Wednesday despite risk aversion. The yellow metal is sidelined near $1,715 per ounce at press time despite heightened coronavirus-led recession fears and the risk-off tone in the global markets.

Gold News

WTI: $19.00 becomes the tough nut to crack for sellers

WTI: $19.00 becomes the tough nut to crack for sellers

While extending its bounce from the current month’s low, flashed the previous day, WTI takes rounds to $20.15 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. With this, the black gold paves way for another failure to slip below $19.00 as it earlier recovered from $19.02 during the late-March.

Oil News

USD gains – Why its unfazed by terrible data

USD gains – Why its unfazed by terrible data

Wednesday’s US economic reports were terrible. Retail sales fell -8.7%, the largest one month decline ever. US fundamentals are terrible but the greenback caught a safe haven bid during the first half of the NY session. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures