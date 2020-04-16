EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pressured below 200-bar SMA inside symmetrical triangle

EUR/USD extends the previous day’s losses but stays inside short-term triangle formation.

Bearish MACD portrays the sellers’ dominance, the further downside remains conditional on the break of the chart pattern.

The key Fibonacci retracements add to the upside filters.

EUR/USD stretches the prior declines to 1.0890, down 0.18% on a day, during the Asian session on Thursday. Even so, the pair stays inside monthly symmetrical triangle formation while remaining below 200-bar SMA.

That said, bearish MACD signals currently push the quote towards the pattern support figures of 1.0860, a break of which could refresh the monthly low under 1.0770.

In a case the sellers keep the helm below 1.0770, 1.0700 and the previous month bottom near 1.0640 could return to the charts.

Alternatively, a 200-bar SMA level of 1.1005, followed by the triangle’s resistance around 1.1030, can keep the buyers away.

Also challenging the bulls, beyond the triangle’s upper line, will be 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of the pair’s March month downside, respectively near 1.1065/70 and 1.1170.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways