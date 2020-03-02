EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pressing into 61.8% Fib resistance

EUR/USD probes key resistance after confirming a bull reversal on the weekly chart.

A breakout could bring stronger gains toward a long-term average.

EUR/USD continues to gain ground amid sustained coronavirus-led risk aversion in the equity markets and could end up scaling the all-important 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 1.1240 to 1.0778.

At press time, the pair is pressing against the Fibonacci hurdle at 1.1063, having hit a high of 1.1074 a few minutes ago.

A close higher would bolster the bullish outlook put forward by the weekly chart bullish hammer reversal pattern. The pair rose by 1.66% last week, forming a big green candle and validating the preceding hammer candle.

On the higher side, immediate resistance is seen at 1.1098, which is currently housing the 200-day average. The bullish outlook, however, would weaken if the spot finds acceptance under the 4-hour chart support at 1.0951. That would invalidate the higher lows setup.

The pair may begin to lose ground if the risk sentiment begins to stabilize and the S&P 500 futures turn positive. Currently, the futures are trading 0.80% lower on the day.

Daily chart

Weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels