EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pressing into 61.8% Fib resistance

- EUR/USD probes key resistance after confirming a bull reversal on the weekly chart.
- A breakout could bring stronger gains toward a long-term average.
EUR/USD continues to gain ground amid sustained coronavirus-led risk aversion in the equity markets and could end up scaling the all-important 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 1.1240 to 1.0778.
At press time, the pair is pressing against the Fibonacci hurdle at 1.1063, having hit a high of 1.1074 a few minutes ago.
A close higher would bolster the bullish outlook put forward by the weekly chart bullish hammer reversal pattern. The pair rose by 1.66% last week, forming a big green candle and validating the preceding hammer candle.
On the higher side, immediate resistance is seen at 1.1098, which is currently housing the 200-day average. The bullish outlook, however, would weaken if the spot finds acceptance under the 4-hour chart support at 1.0951. That would invalidate the higher lows setup.
The pair may begin to lose ground if the risk sentiment begins to stabilize and the S&P 500 futures turn positive. Currently, the futures are trading 0.80% lower on the day.
Daily chart
Weekly chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1062
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.1038
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0907
|Daily SMA50
|1.1031
|Daily SMA100
|1.1056
|Daily SMA200
|1.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1053
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0951
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1053
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0805
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1014
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.099
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0912
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1077
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1179
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
