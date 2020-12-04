EUR/USD Price Analysis: Potential correction ahead of extra gains

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD keeps targeting the 1.2200 mark in the (very) near-term.
  • The pair’s overbought condition could sponsor a knee-jerk.

EUR/USD remains bid and extends the rally to the vicinity of the 1.2200 mark at the end of the week, levels last traded back in April 2018.

The positive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged and allows for the continuation of the uptrend in the near-term at least. That said, a probable move to 1.2200 stays well on the table. However, the current overbought conditions (RSI at 82.0) also allow for a corrective, albeit short-lived, downside.

A surpass of 1.2200 should shift the focus to 1.2413 (April 2018 high) ahead of 1.2476 (March 2018 high). Further north emerges the more relevant barrier at the 2018 high in the mid-1.2500s.

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1432. The 200-week SMA at 1.1437 also reinforces this view.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2168
Today Daily Change 40
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.2146
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.19
Daily SMA50 1.181
Daily SMA100 1.1796
Daily SMA200 1.1428
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2175
Previous Daily Low 1.2101
Previous Weekly High 1.1963
Previous Weekly Low 1.18
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2147
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2129
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2106
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2067
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2033
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.218
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2214
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2253

 

 

