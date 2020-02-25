EUR/USD Price Analysis: Positive above 10-day SMA as MACD teases buyers

- EUR/USD registers a three-day winning streak.
- MACD turns positive for the first time in seven weeks.
- 10-day SMA holds the key to the monthly low.
EUR/USD remains mildly positive, +0.08%, while taking rounds to 1.0860 during the early Tuesday. The pair continues its run-up beyond 10-day SMA while bullish MACD after multiple days also favor the odds of further recovery.
In doing so, the 21-day SMA level of 1.0922 can lure the short-term buyers if the quote manages to stay strong beyond 1.0900 round-figure.
If the upside momentum prevails past-1.0922, a downward sloping trend line from January 16 and the previous month bottom surrounding 1.0985/90 could challenge the buyers.
On the contrary, the pair’s daily closing below the 10-day SMA level of 1.0835 can avail 1.0800 as an intermediate halt before revising the monthly low surrounding 1.0780.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
