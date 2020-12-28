EUR/USD Price Analysis: Poised to retest multi-year tops, around 1.2270-75 area

- EUR/USD has been scaling higher along a one-week-old ascending trend-line.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The USD selling bias remained unabated through the early European session and pushed the EUR/USD pair to three-day tops, around the 1.2225-30 region in the last hour.
From a technical perspective, the pair built on last week's bounce from the 1.2125-30 congestion zone and has been scaling higher along a one-week-old ascending trend-line. The mentioned support is currently pegged near the 1.2185 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts maintained their bullish bias and support prospects for an extension of the short-term uptrend. That said, holiday-thinned trading conditions warrants some caution for bulls before positioning aggressively for any further near-term appreciating move.
Nevertheless, the EUR/USD pair still seems poised to aim back to retest over two-and-half-year tops, around the 1.2270-75 region, touched earlier this December. The momentum could get extended beyond the 1.2300 level and lift the pair further towards the 1.2340 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.2400 mark.
On the flip side, failure to defend the mentioned trend-line support near the 1.2185 region might prompt some technical selling and drag the EUR/USD pair back towards the 1.2130-25 area. Some follow-through selling might negate the positive outlook and paving the way for a slide towards the 1.2160-55 support zone.
EUR/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2223
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1.2186
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2144
|Daily SMA50
|1.1947
|Daily SMA100
|1.187
|Daily SMA200
|1.1513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2186
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2183
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2257
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.213
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2184
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2184
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2182
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2187
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2188
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.219
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD wavers around mid-1.3500s amid Trump’s covid stimulus, doubts over Brexit
The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction on Friday and moved back above the 1.3600 mark as the Brexit deal announcement and US stimulus remained supportive, albeit failed ahead of multi-year tops touched earlier this December.
EUR/USD: Bullish potential intact amid US stimulus/Brexit optimism
EUR/USD gained some strong positive traction on Monday amid sustained USD selling bias. Trump signed US stimulus bill and boosted risk sentiment/undermined the safe-haven USD. Relatively thin trading conditions warrant some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
XAU/USD falters near $1900 mark, up little around $1885 region
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday gains and faced rejection near the $1900 mark. Sustained USD selling bias provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. The prevalent risk-on environment was seen exerting pressure on the safe-haven metal.
FX year ahead 2021: Too much Dollar pessimism?
It has been year of absolute chaos, but hopefully 2021 will be much calmer as the global economy heals its wounds. The overwhelming consensus in the FX arena is for the US dollar to sink further as the reflation trade dominates, lifting all other boats.
US Dollar Index: Bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
US dollar index (DXY) drops to 90.19, down 0.15% intraday, during early Monday. The greenback gauge recently declined after US President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill.