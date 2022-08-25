- EUR/USD picks up bids to pierce one-week-old descending channel’s resistance.
- Monthly horizontal resistance lure buyers, receding bearish bias of MACD favors upside moves.
- Sellers to have a bumpy road while refreshing 19-year low.
EUR/USD renews its weekly top to 1.0025 as it defies the eight-day-old bearish trend during the early Thursday morning in Europe.
The upside break of the short-term bearish trend channel also takes clues from the receding bearish bias of the MACD signals and the recent rebound of the RSI (14).
With this, the EUR/USD buyers are on their way to a one-month-long horizontal resistance around 1.0100. However, the 21-DMA near 1.0155 could challenge the major currency pair’s further upside.
It should be noted, however, that the sellers could keep the reins until the quote remains below the monthly high near 1.0370.
Alternatively, pullback moves may need to slip beneath the 0.9990 level to reverse the latest bullish breakout.
Following that, the recently flashed multi-year low near 0.9900 could entertain the EUR/USD bears.
However, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the pair’s May-August moves and the stated channel’s support line, respectively near 0.9855 and 0.9815, could challenge the pair’s further downside.
In a case where the EUR/USD seller remains in control after 0.9815, the 78.6% FE and a downward sloping support line from May, close to 0.9700 and 0.9680 in that order, will be important to watch.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0001
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33%
|Today daily open
|0.9968
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0161
|Daily SMA50
|1.0249
|Daily SMA100
|1.0449
|Daily SMA200
|1.0841
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9999
|Previous Daily Low
|0.991
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0032
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9944
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9965
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9919
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0008
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0048
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0096
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
