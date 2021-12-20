EUR/USD Price Analysis: On the back foot below 1.1300 inside monthly falling channel

- EUR/USD struggles to keep the previous day’s corrective pullback.
- Seven-week-old descending trend line, 200-SMA restrict immediate recovery.
- Channel support, yearly low test short-term declines before 61.8% FE level.
- Steady RSI line keeps sellers hopeful, bulls have a bumpy road to return.
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1280 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday, despite the week-start rebound.
In doing so, the major currency pair stays inside a three-week-old downward sloping trend channel, needless to mention about trading below the 200-DMA and a descending resistance line from late October. Given the steady RSI conditions, the EUR/USD pair’s weakness is likely to prevail.
The same gradually directs the pair prices towards the stated channel’s support line, around 1.1215 by the press time.
Should the EUR/USD sellers reject stepping back from 1.1215, the yearly low near 1.1185 will be in focus ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of November 09-30 moves near 1.1120.
On the flip side, the stated resistance line restricts immediate advances near 1.1290, a break of which will challenge the 200-SMA and the channel’s upper line, respectively around 1.1340 and 1.1355.
Even if the EUR/USD bulls cross the 1.1355 hurdle, 1.1375, the 1.1400 threshold and mid-November peak close to 1.1465 should flash on their radars.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.128
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38%
|Today daily open
|1.1237
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1284
|Daily SMA50
|1.1438
|Daily SMA100
|1.1591
|Daily SMA200
|1.1782
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1349
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1237
|Previous Weekly High
|1.136
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1222
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.128
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1306
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1162
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1312
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1386
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1424
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
