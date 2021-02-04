EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next support now aligns in the mid-1.1900s

- EUR/USD records new 2021 lows near 1.1980 on Thursday.
- The 100-day SMA comes up next near 1.1950.
EUR/USD loses the grip further and finally breaches the 1.20 support, recording at the same time new yearly lows in the 1.1985/80 band.
The bearish view on EUR/USD remains well and sound in the near-term. The next interim support comes in at 1.1976, where is located a Fibo level of the November-January rally) ahead of the 100-day SMA, today at 1.1956. The latter is expected to hold the downside… initially.
On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1683.
Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.199
|Today Daily Change
|49
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.2033
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2135
|Daily SMA50
|1.215
|Daily SMA100
|1.1964
|Daily SMA200
|1.1692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.205
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2004
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2183
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2058
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2022
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2008
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1983
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2075
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.21
