EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next stop at the 2019 peaks around 1.1570

EUR/USD’s upside momentum accelerates above the 1.15 mark.

The 2019 highs near 1.1570 are now emerging on the horizon.

EUR/USD reached new 22-month highs in the vicinity of 1.1550 during early trade on Wednesday.

While overbought conditions might spark some correction lower in the near-term, the underlying bullish bias remains unchanged and is predicted to lift the pair to the January 2019 high near 1.1570.

Looking at the broader picture, as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1064, holds the downside, further gains in EUR/USD remains well on the table.

EUR/USD weekly chart