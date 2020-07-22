EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next stop at the 2019 peaks around 1.1570

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD’s upside momentum accelerates above the 1.15 mark.
  • The 2019 highs near 1.1570 are now emerging on the horizon.

EUR/USD reached new 22-month highs in the vicinity of 1.1550 during early trade on Wednesday.

While overbought conditions might spark some correction lower in the near-term, the underlying bullish bias remains unchanged and is predicted to lift the pair to the January 2019 high near 1.1570.

Looking at the broader picture, as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1064, holds the downside, further gains in EUR/USD remains well on the table.

EUR/USD weekly chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1545
Today Daily Change 40
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.1527
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1317
Daily SMA50 1.1201
Daily SMA100 1.1071
Daily SMA200 1.1065
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.154
Previous Daily Low 1.1423
Previous Weekly High 1.1452
Previous Weekly Low 1.13
Previous Monthly High 1.1422
Previous Monthly Low 1.1097
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1495
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1468
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1453
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.138
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1336
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.157
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1614
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1687

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions

EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level

Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level

Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.

Gold News

GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient

GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China. 

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.  

Read more

WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session

WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session

WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures