EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes the June peak

  • EUR/USD adds to the weekly rebound north of 1.0700
  • Further gains could challenge the June top around 1.0780.

EUR/USD gathers further steam and flirts with daily highs above 1.0730 on Thursday.

A more serious bullish attempt is expected to dispute the so far monthly high at 1.0779 (June 2). The selling pressure is seen mitigating somewhat once this level is cleared and could encourage the pair to test the round level at 1.0800 just ahead of the interim 100-day SMA, today at 1.0807.

Looking at the longer run, the constructive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.0514.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.073
Today Daily Change 41
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 1.0699
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.077
Daily SMA50 1.0889
Daily SMA100 1.081
Daily SMA200 1.0512
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.074
Previous Daily Low 1.0668
Previous Weekly High 1.0779
Previous Weekly Low 1.0635
Previous Monthly High 1.1092
Previous Monthly Low 1.0635
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0713
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0696
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0665
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0631
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0593
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0736
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0774
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0808

 

 

