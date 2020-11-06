EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside appears 1.1917

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD pushes higher and approaches the 1.19 mark.
  • Further upside could see the 1.1920 area re-tested in the near-term.

EUR/USD remains well bid amidst prevailing risk-on mood and reaches new 2-month peaks in the 1.1880/85 band.

If the upside pressure persists, the next target of relevance emerges at the late-September highs near 1.1920 ahead of the August’s top at 1.1965.

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1331.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1874
Today Daily Change 94
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 1.1826
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1762
Daily SMA50 1.1778
Daily SMA100 1.1673
Daily SMA200 1.1329
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.186
Previous Daily Low 1.1711
Previous Weekly High 1.1862
Previous Weekly Low 1.164
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1768
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1738
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.165
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1589
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1887
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1948
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2036

 

 

Latest Forex News

