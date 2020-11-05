EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside appears 1.1880

EUR/USD keeps pushing higher and surpasses 1.18 on Thursday.

The continuation of the move could see 1.1880 re-visited.

EUR/USD posts gains for the third session in a row on Thursday and retakes the area past the key barrier at 1.18 the figure.

If the buying impetus gathers further steam, then the pair could attempt a move to the October highs in the 1.1880 area ahead of the 1.19 level (and probably above).

Looking at the broader scenario, the constructive stance on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1327.

EUR/USD daily chart