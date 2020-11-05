EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside appears 1.1880

- EUR/USD keeps pushing higher and surpasses 1.18 on Thursday.
- The continuation of the move could see 1.1880 re-visited.
EUR/USD posts gains for the third session in a row on Thursday and retakes the area past the key barrier at 1.18 the figure.
If the buying impetus gathers further steam, then the pair could attempt a move to the October highs in the 1.1880 area ahead of the 1.19 level (and probably above).
Looking at the broader scenario, the constructive stance on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1327.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1808
|Today Daily Change
|103
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|1.1716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1759
|Daily SMA50
|1.1778
|Daily SMA100
|1.1667
|Daily SMA200
|1.1325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1771
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1603
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1862
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.164
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1707
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1667
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1528
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.179
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1864
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1958
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
