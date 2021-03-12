EUR/USD Price Analysis: Nears 38.2% Fibonacci hurdle

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

EUR/USD nearly challenged resistance at 1.1991 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243 to the March 9 low of 1.1836. 

The pair is currently trading at 1.1981, representing a 0.6% gain for the week, having put in a low of 1.1836 on Monday. 

The long tail attached to the weekly candle indicates seller fatigue and neutralizes the immediate bearish view. 

That said, the outlook would turn bullish if and when the pair takes out resistance of the trendline falling from January and February highs. 

Weekly chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1983
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1989
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2053
Daily SMA50 1.2105
Daily SMA100 1.2043
Daily SMA200 1.1835
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.199
Previous Daily Low 1.1916
Previous Weekly High 1.2113
Previous Weekly Low 1.1893
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1962
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1944
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.194
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1891
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1866
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2014
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2039
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2089

 

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1980 after ECB’s boost

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1980 after ECB’s boost

The ECB pushed the shared currency higher after announcing a “significant” increase in the pace of bonds buying. Records in Wall Street further undermined dollar’s demand.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped

GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped

GBP/USD steadily ground higher on Thursday starting the session in the low 1.3900s and under the pair’s 21-day moving average (which is close to 1.3940) and closing Thursday’s FX trade just under the 1.4000 level.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound

XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound

Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.

Gold News

Binance Coin price rejected at crucial resistance, but the bullish outlook is still intact

Binance Coin price rejected at crucial resistance, but the bullish outlook is still intact

Binance Coin price broke out of a continuation pattern in the last few hours, surging by more than 12%. The gains were quickly erased after BNB got rejected at a crucial resistance barrier. Regardless, the recent erratic price behavior does not negate the bullish outlook. 

Read more

SOS Stock news and forecast: SOS getting ugly as shareholders send out an SOS

SOS Stock news and forecast: SOS getting ugly as shareholders send out an SOS

Shares in SOS continue to struggle, having retreated from highs of nearly $16 in February. Shares in SOS are currently trading at $6.40 up 1.2% in Thursday's regular session. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures