EUR/USD Price Analysis: Nears 38.2% Fibonacci hurdle

EUR/USD nearly challenged resistance at 1.1991 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243 to the March 9 low of 1.1836.
The pair is currently trading at 1.1981, representing a 0.6% gain for the week, having put in a low of 1.1836 on Monday.
The long tail attached to the weekly candle indicates seller fatigue and neutralizes the immediate bearish view.
That said, the outlook would turn bullish if and when the pair takes out resistance of the trendline falling from January and February highs.
Weekly chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1983
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1989
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2053
|Daily SMA50
|1.2105
|Daily SMA100
|1.2043
|Daily SMA200
|1.1835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.199
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1916
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2113
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1893
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1962
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1944
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.194
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1891
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1866
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2014
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2039
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2089
