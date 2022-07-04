- EUR/USD rebounds markedly past the 1.0400 mark.
- The 5-month line near 1.0630 caps the upside so far.
EUR/USD extends the bounce off last week’s lows in the 1.0385/80 band on Monday.
The inability of the pair to leave behind the 5-month line near 1.0630 on a convincing fashion should keep the downside pressure well in place around the pair for the time being. That said, there is a minor support at the weekly low at 1.0365 (July 1) ahead of the June low at 1.0358 (June 15). A deeper pullback should put a visit to the 2022 low at 1.0348 (May 13) back on the radar.
In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view is expected to prevail as long as it trades below the 200-day SMA at 1.1099.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0455
|Today Daily Change
|46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.043
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0536
|Daily SMA50
|1.0572
|Daily SMA100
|1.0802
|Daily SMA200
|1.1108
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0486
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0366
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0615
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0366
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.044
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0307
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0248
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0488
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0608
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
