EUR/USD Price Analysis: Muted reaction to Biden's stimulus talk, Friday's close pivotal

- Biden's stimulus announcement fails to move the needle in currency markets.
- EUR/USD trades in a sideways manner near 1.2155.
- Thursday's indecisive Doji candle has neutralized immediate bearish bias.
The US President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a much-anticipated coronavirus rescue plan a few minutes before press time, promising $2,000 in stimulus cheques to Americans, social equity, infrastructure spending, and a potential minimum wage of $15 per hour.
However, Biden did not give away the total size of the stimulus program, which, according to media reports released early Friday, is $1.9 trillion.
So far, Biden's stimulus talk has failed to inject volatility in the forex markets, leaving EUR/USD sidelined near 1.2155.
On Thursday, the currency pair traded back and forth and ended on a flat note, forming a Doji candle on the daily chart. A sign of indecision, the Doji has neutralized the short-term bearish bias put forward by the last week's rising wedge breakdown and made Friday's close pivotal.
A close under 1.2111 (the Doji candle's low) would revive the bearish view and open the doors for a sell-off 1.2050-1.20.
Alternatively, a close above the Doji candle's high of 1.2179 would confirm a bullish reversal.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2154
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2221
|Daily SMA50
|1.2077
|Daily SMA100
|1.1928
|Daily SMA200
|1.1605
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2179
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2111
|Previous Weekly High
|1.235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2193
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2153
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2137
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2124
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2192
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2219
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2259
