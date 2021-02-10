EUR/USD Price Analysis: Minor hurdle remains at 1.2173

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD reaches fresh tops in the vicinity of 1.2150.
  • Immediately to the upside comes in a Fibo level at 1.2173.

EUR/USD adds to recent gains, although the bullish attempt met some resistance in the mid-1.2100s for the time being. This zone is coincident with the 55-day SMA.

If the upside impulse gathers further steam, then EUR/USD is expected to meet interim hurdle at the Fibo level (of the November-January rally) at 1.2173. A surpass of this level should expose the weekly highs near 1.2190 (January 22), above which the selling pressure is expected to mitigate.

On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1706.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2124
Today Daily Change 36
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.2117
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2102
Daily SMA50 1.2156
Daily SMA100 1.1974
Daily SMA200 1.1715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2121
Previous Daily Low 1.2047
Previous Weekly High 1.2138
Previous Weekly Low 1.1952
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2093
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2075
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2021
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1995
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2143
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2169
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2216

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds high ground above 1.21 amid upbeat mood

EUR/USD holds high ground above 1.21 amid upbeat mood

EUR/USD has been holding onto its gains above 1.21, as the dollar remains on the back foot. Investors remain upbeat about US fiscal stimulus while shrugging off Europe's slow vaccination campaign. US inflation and Fed Chair Powell's speech are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Dogecoin fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing

Dogecoin fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing

Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089. 

Read more

XAU/USD loses traction before reaching $1,850, tests trend line

XAU/USD loses traction before reaching $1,850, tests trend line

XAU/USD clings to modest daily gains around $1,840. Ascending trend line on one-hour chart forms strong support. $1,857 could be seen as the next target if gold manages to break above $1,850.

Gold news

US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?

US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?

Inflation is expected to remain quiescent in January with consumer prices moving in the narrow range of the last six months. Headline annual CPI to rise, core to fall. Fed inflation averaging policy has obviated market interest.

Read more

US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell

US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell

The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), remains on the back footing so far this week and now tests fresh lows near 90.30.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures