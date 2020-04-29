EUR/USD Price Analysis: Mildly bid in Asia, 1.0809 is the level to defend for bulls

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Tuesday's pin bar candle has made 1.0809 the level to defend for the bulls.
  • A break below that level could bring in stronger selling pressure. 

EUR/USD is trading near 1.0835 at press time, representing 0.15% gains on the day. 

The currency pair formed an inverted bearish hammer or bearish pin bar candle on Tuesday as it faced rejection at highs around the resistance of the trendline connecting March 30 and April 15 lows and ended the day on a negative note. 

The bearish candle would gain credence if the spot drops below Tuesday's low of 1.0809. That will likely yield a sell-off to 1.0727 (April 24 low). A violation there would expose the 2020 low of 1.0636. 

On the higher side, a daily close above Tuesday's high of 1.0888 would invalidate the bearish pin bar and put the bulls into the driver's seat. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish below 1.0809

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0836
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.082
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0867
Daily SMA50 1.0957
Daily SMA100 1.1013
Daily SMA200 1.1039
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0889
Previous Daily Low 1.081
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.084
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0858
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.079
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0761
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0711
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0869
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0918
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0948

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

