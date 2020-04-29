EUR/USD Price Analysis: Mildly bid in Asia, 1.0809 is the level to defend for bulls

- Tuesday's pin bar candle has made 1.0809 the level to defend for the bulls.
- A break below that level could bring in stronger selling pressure.
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0835 at press time, representing 0.15% gains on the day.
The currency pair formed an inverted bearish hammer or bearish pin bar candle on Tuesday as it faced rejection at highs around the resistance of the trendline connecting March 30 and April 15 lows and ended the day on a negative note.
The bearish candle would gain credence if the spot drops below Tuesday's low of 1.0809. That will likely yield a sell-off to 1.0727 (April 24 low). A violation there would expose the 2020 low of 1.0636.
On the higher side, a daily close above Tuesday's high of 1.0888 would invalidate the bearish pin bar and put the bulls into the driver's seat.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish below 1.0809
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0836
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.082
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0867
|Daily SMA50
|1.0957
|Daily SMA100
|1.1013
|Daily SMA200
|1.1039
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0889
|Previous Daily Low
|1.081
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0897
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0727
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0711
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0869
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0948
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
After the extraordinary economic and policy events of the last two months the Fed will likely use its scheduled April meeting to assess the current and future states of the US economy and to project a message of vigilance.