EUR/USD Price Analysis: Mildly bid between five-week-old horizontal support and 200-SMA

- EUR/USD seesaws around intraday high as it snaps three-day downtrend.
- Oversold RSI underpins corrective bounce off short-term key support.
- Bearish MACD signals join 200-SMA to challenge Euro bulls.
- Downside bias remains intact below 1.0830, ascending trend line from late November acts as additional support.
EUR/USD grinds near an intraday high of 1.0743 as it bounces off a five-week-old horizontal support during the early Tuesday in Europe. The major currency pair’s latest gains could also be linked to the oversold RSI (14).
However, the bearish MACD signals and the 200-SMA, close to 1.0765 by the press time, challenge the quote’s immediate upside.
Even if the quote stays firmer past 1.0765 SMA hurdle, a downward-sloping resistance line from the last Thursday, around 1.0830 at the latest, could act as the last defense of the EUR/USD bears.
Following that, the 1.0900 and the 1.1000 psychological magnet may act as buffers before directing the pair towards the latest swing high surrounding 1.1035.
Meanwhile, multiple levels marked since late December 2022, around 1.0710, challenge the EUR/USD bears. Also acting as short-term support is the 1.0700 round figure.
In a case where the EUR/USD pair remains bearish past 1.0700, an ascending support line from late November 2022, near 1.0650 as we write, will be important to watch.
It’s worth noting that the EUR/USD weakness below 1.0650 makes it vulnerable to refreshing the yearly low, currently around 1.0480.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0742
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.073
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0841
|Daily SMA50
|1.0685
|Daily SMA100
|1.0327
|Daily SMA200
|1.032
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0799
|Previous Daily Low
|1.071
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1033
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0793
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0765
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0604
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0835
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0872
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
