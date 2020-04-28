EUR/USD Price Analysis: Mildly bid below 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line

- EUR/USD remains positive for three days in a row.
- Normal RSI conditions, recently weak US dollar favor buyers to challenge strong resistance confluence.
- Sellers will seek entries below the fresh monthly low.
EUR/USD remains on the front-foot while trading around 1.0835 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
Even if the pair registers a three-day winning streak, it still stays below the near-term key resistance confluence comprising 21-day SMA and a four-week-old falling trend line.
It should, however, be noted that the normal RSI conditions and the US dollar weakness seem to keep the buyers determined to break the 1.0875/80 resistance confluence.
Following that, the mid-month top near 1.0990 and March 27 high close to 1.1150 can lure the bulls.
On the downside, 1.0770 and the monthly low close to 1.0730/25 may entertain sellers during the pair’s pullback.
Though, a clear break below 1.0725 will make the quote vulnerable to drop towards March low around 1.0635.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0833
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.083
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0878
|Daily SMA50
|1.0956
|Daily SMA100
|1.1016
|Daily SMA200
|1.1041
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.086
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0811
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0897
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0727
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0842
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.083
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0807
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0759
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0856
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0905
