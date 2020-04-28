EUR/USD Price Analysis: Mildly bid below 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD remains positive for three days in a row.
  • Normal RSI conditions, recently weak US dollar favor buyers to challenge strong resistance confluence.
  • Sellers will seek entries below the fresh monthly low.

EUR/USD remains on the front-foot while trading around 1.0835 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.

Even if the pair registers a three-day winning streak, it still stays below the near-term key resistance confluence comprising 21-day SMA and a four-week-old falling trend line.

It should, however, be noted that the normal RSI conditions and the US dollar weakness seem to keep the buyers determined to break the 1.0875/80 resistance confluence.

Following that, the mid-month top near 1.0990 and March 27 high close to 1.1150 can lure the bulls.

On the downside, 1.0770 and the monthly low close to 1.0730/25 may entertain sellers during the pair’s pullback.

Though, a clear break below 1.0725 will make the quote vulnerable to drop towards March low around 1.0635.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0833
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 1.083
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0878
Daily SMA50 1.0956
Daily SMA100 1.1016
Daily SMA200 1.1041
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.086
Previous Daily Low 1.0811
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0842
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.083
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0807
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0785
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0759
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0856
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0883
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0905

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY holding steady in 107's as markets lean bullish

USD/JPY holding steady in 107's as markets lean bullish

A bullish start to the weak sees USD/JPY consolidated on familiar grounds. Easing on self-distancing measures in European the US are cheered by markets. The second wave of infections could be prevented with the right actions, according to the WHO.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD stays above 0.6400, near multi-week high, as risk-on sentiment continues

AUD/USD stays above 0.6400, near multi-week high, as risk-on sentiment continues

AUD/USD remains on the front foot near the multi-week high. Expectations of easing lockdowns in Australia, New Zealand and many other developed economies seem to favor the latest upbeat sentiment. 

AUD/USD News

WTI put options for June trade at negative price

WTI put options for June trade at negative price

WTI puts traded at a negative strike for the first time on record. Surplus oil is filling up storage capacities across the globe. OPEC+ output cut deal is set to take effect from May 1.

Oil News

Gold: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 1H

Gold: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 1H

Gold's hourly chart shows a bearish reversal pattern. The daily chart, too, is reporting a bearish Doji reversal pattern – the yellow metal fell nearly 1% on Monday, validating or confirming the bull fatigue signaled by Friday's Doji candle. 

Gold News

EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week

EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week

This is a big week for the US dollar and euro. There are monetary policy meetings by Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank along with first quarter GDP numbers scheduled for release.  The first look at Q1 GDP is always more market moving than later reports.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures